Solution Architect

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Future Retail & Assisted Shopping Cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is support our potential customers in their journey to buy a car and at the same time provide our retailers with tools and technologies to support outstanding customer experience.
We're looking for someone that will help us craft a world class Future Retail and Assisted Shopping technical architecture and strategy that spans across multiple product teams and clusters.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do:
• Provide technical leadership across the cluster and in initiatives that span our neighbouring clusters and strategic partnerships (e.g. Polestar).
• Support the technology strategy and architecture for new platforms to be built e.g. Future Retail Platform and Direct Sales Platform.
• Chip in to the overall Cluster product vision and strategy, and advice and guide cluster leaders in technical matters.
• Support work to architect, design, develop, deploy and operate services and systems that forms the core of the Volvo Cars data-driven transformation initiatives.
• Be a guide in your particular field and a go-to person for setting strategic directions within it.
• Be a mentor and role-model for other senior engineers and leaders in the organisation.
• Encourage sound engineering practices while driving our technical strategy and roadmaps.
• Be a doer and inspiring leader in the company-wide engineering community.
• Demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and never stop developing as an Engineer and leader.
• Share your knowledge to help others grown by being visible and e.g. coordinate lunch-and-learns, publish your thoughts on external and internal blogs, represent Volvo Cars on external conferences and meetups, etc.
Who you are:
• Someone with extensive demonstrable experience as a technical leader (formal or informal) for several teams.
• Someone that have solid previous experience in working hands-on as a Senior Software Engineer in an agile environment, and still love doing it (when time allows).
• A person that enjoy collaborating with all levels of engineering-, product- and UX leaders to build outstanding products.
• You fully adopt a growth mindset, and can encourage others to do the same.
• You get a kick out of mentoring and supporting your fellow engineers and teams, so they can grow to their full potential.
• You understand the importance of having a solution that is scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound; you care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
• You can comfortably navigate ambiguity and when required have the ability to exercise good judgment and decision-making.
• A compassionate person who understand that every individual and situation has their specific needs and can adapt your leadership style and interactions accordingly.
• Someone who like to have fun at work and take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
• Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing.
