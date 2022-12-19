Solution Architect
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2022-12-19
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a Solution Architect to our client in Solna during the period Feb 2023 - Jun 2023.
Location can be discussed. The work will to a large extent be done remotely using digital meetings
Travelling to HQ in Solna and to paper mills will be necessary. Possible travel to North America if needed.
For this position you can be hired as a consultant at Randstad technologies or work as a freelancer / subcontractor.
The "Business Ready" project, which is about harmonizing the business with the sale of cardboard and paper on the American market, has an IT part that is about moving existing sales from our two European-based ERP systems to our American counterpart.
Manufacturing will remain in Europe, so much focus will be on synchronization of data, Supply Chain, logistics and information transfer within the IT solutions.
We need to strengthen our part of the project on the European part with an solution architect with experience mainly in Supply Chain. The work will consist of being part of developing a solution but also securing the solution and documenting its parts so that these can be used in parallel ongoing projects.
Project work and documentation is conducted in English
Responsibilities
Lead solution architecture work within project
Ongoing development of solution documentation
Collaboration with other architects and stakeholder within and outside project to ensure alignment with architecture direction and other project objectives
The overall focus of the role of the Solution Architect is to ensure that the solution developed within "Business Ready" project is developed in a viable and secure way and in line with the client's strategic and architectural direction. Responsible for developing documentation of relevant parts of the solution for architecture review and collaboration with parallel ongoing projects with dependencies. Ongoing collaboration with other architects within the client to ensure a holistic viable IT architecture.
Qualifications
Solution architect with a minimum of 3-5 years' experience
Experience working with Supply Chain
Experience working with different ERP systems
Experience working with outbound logistics
Experience working with warehouse management
Experience working with EDI
A skilled communicator, with a structured and thorough way of working
Pedagogical and with the ability to articulate complex questions in simplified ways
Self-starter with ability to create structure and drive progress through teamwork
Ability to think critically, recognize and anticipate problems (both technical and operational), and identify and implement solutions in a timely manner
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201420308". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sophia Fredriksson sophia.fredriksson@randstad.se +46737052456 Jobbnummer
7270503