Solution Architect - Online (Portfolio Brands)
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect with a passion for fashion and innovation to join our growing technology team. Working with globally recognized brands including COS, ARKET, Monki, Weekday, and & Other Stories, this is an opportunity to shape the digital landscape of some of the most influential names in modern fashion.
At the forefront of fashion retail innovation, we are building digital solutions that enhance every aspect of the customer journey-whether online, in-store, or behind the scenes. In this role, you will collaborate with creative minds and technical experts to deliver seamless, scalable, and inspiring experiences across multiple fashion brands.
You will contribute to the evolution of a fashion ecosystem that prioritises growth, sustainability, and technological advancement, ensuring our brands remain not only relevant but ahead of the curve.
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
As a Solution Architect for Online, you will be responsible for designing and guiding the implementation of scalable, secure, and high-performing digital solutions across our brand portfolio. You will collaborate closely with product owners, engineering teams, and business stakeholders to ensure our technology aligns with strategic business objectives and supports best-in-class customer experiences.
In a dynamic and design-driven environment, your architectural vision will help ensure that our systems support not only operational excellence, but also the creativity and individuality that define each of our brands.
You will:
Design end-to-end solution architectures across digital platforms and e-commerce
Guide and support development teams through architectural decisions and best practices
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical solutions
Ensure systems are scalable, secure, and optimised for performance and maintainability
Evaluate new technologies and lead technical innovation to keep our brands at the forefront of fashion retail
Maintain strong alignment between IT strategy and the goals of our fashion brands
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
Proven experience as a Solution Architect or in a similar technical role, preferably within retail, fashion, or e-commerce, with significant experience on platforms such as Hybris, Centra, Shopify Plus, or similar
Deep understanding of architectural principles, system design, and integration patterns
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. AWS, Azure, GCP) and microservices architecture
Strong communication skills with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders
A collaborative and pragmatic approach to solving complex problems
A genuine interest in fashion, design, and consumer experiences
Why Join Us?
Work with brands that are redefining fashion through creativity, inclusivity, and responsible design
Be part of a tech-forward organization where architecture plays a central role in delivering business value
Engage with talented colleagues in an open, diverse, and collaborative culture
Access continuous learning opportunities and career development support
Enjoy flexible work arrangements and a balanced approach to work and wellbeing
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
