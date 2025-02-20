Software Tester
We at Nexer are now looking for testers who wants to be part of making us the best IT consulting company! We are looking for a tester with curiosity for the role, who has an interest in continuing to develop through advanced and fun assignments. Nexer offers a wide range of consulting services and you have the opportunity to work in an exciting environment with competent colleagues. Submit your application today!
What does the role look like?
You become part of our Quality and Test Business Unit and work on assignments with our customers. We have a large number of customers where we have framework agreements, thus we have good opportunities to offer attractive assignments where the latest technology is in focus.
You plan the test work and write test cases, prioritize and follow up and improve the test process. You both have the ability to have a customer focus as well as a technical focus and tools for API-testing, databases, logs etc. are present in your toolbox and maybe also various test automation tools.
Skills development is an important part of the role. This means that you get the opportunity to take courses, obtain relevant certificates and, if you want, take great responsibility for the development of the test teams. Maybe you have a specialist area that you want to lecture on?
Your background
You are used to leading and being responsible for larger or smaller test efforts and you have at least 5 years experience in SW Testing. You are used to agile methods such as Scrum and maybe you also are a Scrum Master. You have experience in test strategies, test reporting, test documentation and planning. You are fluent in both Swedish and English in speech and writing.
You have an understanding, knowledge and above all curiosity about different test tools and test methods and how they can be used effectively in the test work. You also know how the test work needs to be conducted in different sub-areas such as e.g. integration tests, tests of mobile applications, usability tests, etc.
Your background is:
• Software tester from Polytechnic or systems scientist degree.
It is also an advantage if you have:
• Relevant certifications such as ISTQB (but you also know that test competence means much more than what is contained in these certifications)
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Cornelia Holmbäck at cornelia.holmback@nexergroup.com
. We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
