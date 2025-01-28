Software Test Lead
2025-01-28
We are searching for a Software Test Lead for a company in Västerås. Start February 17th, 6 months limited contract.
Software Engineering consists of the development, introduction and application of software to respond to customer requirements and to cost-effectively provide a means of analyzing, producing, distributing and storing information.
Independently and leading other engineers, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Lead, plan, conduct and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines.
Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems.
Coordinate major engineering tasks of substantial impact.
Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
Requirements:
More than 6 years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a Bachelor or Master degree or another technical degree with 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
