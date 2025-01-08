Software Test Engineer
2025-01-08
Are you a test engineer with great interest in product and technology? Are you curious about software systems, hardware environments and operating systems? Now you have the opportunity to work as team test engineer in the product area Video Management Systems (VMS) at Axis HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will work in the team that is responsible for testing Axis' proprietary VMS Axis Camera Station Pro. This software product is an important part of Axis' full solution for video surveillance, and we have big ambitions for its development in the coming years. You can find more information here: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-camera-station-pro
We want to be at the forefront of new technology as well as ways of working, and with us you are encouraged to contribute to us constantly improving. We strive for a culture where everyone can be themselves, creative and innovative - every day!
Get to know our QA organization:
Axis Communications * Meet Quality Assurance! - Jobcast | Podcast on Spotify
What you'll do here as a Test Engineer for Axis Camera Station Pro?
The development and testing of Axis Camera Station Pro is divided into many agile teams including both developers and testers. The team testing role we are about to fill is for a team that focuses on .NET framework and operating system.
Some of the responsibilities are:
• Plan and execute the short term manual test needs together with the team
• Based on need, plan and host longer test sessions involving people from different teams
• Participate in release testing for the complete solution
• Lead the work to set up and maintain good test environments for both automated and manual testing covering the team's needs
• Develop automated tests for the technical area
• Participate in improvement work in, for example, working methods, test strategy, automation and test environments
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who have experience in software testing and have good knowledge of agile development methods. We believe that you have a master's or bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent and have programming skills, preferably in Python and/or C#. You have previous experience of testing at different levels, manual and automated testing, functional and non-functional testing. You have good knowledge and experience of working in Linux environment as well as Windows.
As a person, you are open, curious, structured and have a strong interest in technology. You cooperate and communicate smoothly with others in both Swedish and English, you take initiative, and you have a good eye for details.
What Axis have to offer
With us, you get to work with colleagues with expertise from different parts of the organization, which is enriching and facilitates knowledge sharing. There are also great opportunities for personal growth and to develop in the direction you are interested in.
As a company, we expect a high level of commitment from our employees, but we also believe that a good balance between work and private life benefits both company and individuals.
Our corporate culture is essential - equal opportunities, team spirit and having fun! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to Act?
