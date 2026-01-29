Software Test Automation Engineer
Your role
As a Software Test Automation Engineer, you are part of a cross-functional Scrum team consisting of backend developers, frontend developers, and testers (usually one tester per team). You collaborate closely with the Product Owner and stakeholders to define features, ensure quality, and deliver agreed functionality. Your responsibilities include creating automated tests for regression, maintaining the automation suite, identifying issues, and occasionally participating in manual regression testing. You also contribute to improving our test processes and strategies within the line organization.
We develop premium solutions that enhance performance, safety, and sustainability in the manufacturing industry. Our systems empower users worldwide to optimize and control their assembly processes.
You report to the Team Manager Software Test Office, R&D.
You will:
Develop and maintain automated tests using Python and Pytest.
Ensure features meet agreed requirements and quality standards.
Collaborate with developers and stakeholders to define and verify functionality.
Maintain and improve the automated regression suite.
Participate in manual regression testing when needed.
Contribute to continuous improvement of test processes and strategies.
To succeed, you will need
Senior experience in test automation using Python and Pytest.
Familiarity with Selenium, and Agile methodologies.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and tools like Jira (preferred).
In return, we offer
Culture of trust and accountability
Lifelong learning and career growth
Innovation powered by people
Comprehensive compensation and benefits
Health and well-being
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site in Stockholm, Sweden (SE).
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them.
