Software Quality Engineer
2024-07-03
Quality Engineer
Are you ready to contribute our way of providing trustworthy solutions when customers enter a deal with us? In the Business Applications area at Verisure Innovation in Malmö, we're dedicated to supporting our business with exceptional service, from sale to maintenance, with innovative, reliable and user-friendly solutions.
As part of the dynamic Checkout team, you'll contribute developing digital contract and payment solutions together with integrating our new Billing system with our internal services and databases. Our collaborative team includes 5 developers, one tester, one product owner and one scrum master, working with technologies like Kubernetes, Java, Python, MySQL, K8S. Embracing a culture of innovation, we blend exploratory and automated testing methods to deliver exceptional results.
Main responsibilities
* Write test cases and choose the best testing method, and then perform the tests.
* Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks.
* Analyze user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design of the solutions
* Completes work with a limited degree of supervision, takes a broad perspective of the quality aspects of all deliveries. Identifying key issues and solutions
* Act as a valuable resource for colleagues, leveraging your expertise and experience
Your profile
* Relevant educational background
* Minimum of three years in software
Be familiar and have some experience of:
* Functional Automated testing using Python programming
* Manual testing and other test methods
* Familiar with project management tools such as Jira, Bitbucket, and Confluence, coupled with Git version handling
* working in Scrum/Agile teams
* using API clients (Postman/Insomnia) for testing and interacting with API
* working with Jenkins
* with linux, bash scripting
* web technologies and the ability to use tools such as Chrome DevTools for debugging and testing web applications
* working with the Selenium framework
Bonus points for
* Test certification (eg., ISTQB) or experience in test leadership roles
What you bring
To succeed in the role as Quality Engineer you need to be socially skilled and communicative since you interact with many various stakeholders. Your curiosity constantly drives you forward, and you are eager to challenge yourself. It is important that you can communicate your know-how in a logical as well as friendly way, together with being open to learn from others. To thrive with us as an organization we believe you are characterized by a forward thinking and an innovative mindset.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
If you are interested, please apply through our application system. Due to GDPR reasons and also to ensure a fair process for everyone we do not accept applications through email.
If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Ema Dobraca at ema.dobraca@verisure.com
.
Due to summer vacations our response time will be a bit longer. Our ambition is to start reviewing applications at the beginning of August. Thank you for your patience.
About us:
