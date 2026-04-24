Software QA Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a naturally curious and meticulous individual passionate about quality and innovation? Join us as a Software QA Engineer within Production Engineering and Technology (PET Systems) department at Axis headquarter in Lund. Here, your expertise will directly impact the manufacturing of every Axis product, playing a vital role in guaranteeing the highest software quality and contributing to the bigger picture of our success.
Who is your future team?
You will be an integral part of the QA & Tools team with six different testers with QA focus and collaboration across PET Systems. At PET Systems we are focused on the machines and systems that power Axis production. This includes everything from optimal alignment solutions to other advanced manufacturing equipment. You will be part of a diverse and experienced team with many opportunities to influence your personal development as well as the direction of the team. We empower individuals to drive change and grow, deeply rooted in our core values: Act as one, Always Open and Think Big play a central role in everything we do.
What you'll do here as SW QA Engineer?
In this role your curiosity, clear communication skills, and attention to detail will be your greatest assets. It 's a plus with interest and/or experience from manual testing for validation of software performance on our custom hardware.
You will work closely with the development team to verify and validate upcoming releases and new features. A key part of our mission will be to identify and implement automation opportunities, streamlining our processes. Your insights will continuously enhance system functionality and contribute to our evolving QA processes. We value your ability to bring energy and a positive attitude to the team, motivating others with your enthusiasm and collaborative spirit.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You're a curious individual, who takes initiative, sees the customer view with a technical side that is passionate about ensuring the highest standards of quality. If you thrive in a collaborative environment and are social, communicative, and easy to work with, then this is the opportunity for you. We encourage applications from both junior and test engineers with 3-5 years experience.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
A Bachelor 's (B.Sc.) or Master 's ( M.Sc.) degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Electronics Engineering or a related equivalent field.
Demonstrated experience or a deep interest in manual testing, test automation and diverse test methodologies.
Proficiency in object-oriented languages like C#. Knowledge of Python, SQL and Git is a plus.
Bonus points for experience with Confluence and Jira.
A positive attitude and the ability to build relationships across teams.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a team that could find and develop Axis next big thing. If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Gunilla Novak at +46 46 272 1800
We will be reviewing applications continuously, so don't wait to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9873901