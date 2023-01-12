Software & Controls Engineering Manager
2023-01-12
We are looking for a passionate leader with a strong background in Software and Embedded Software development to lead the FlexLink R&D Software and Controls Team at our HQ in Gothenburg!
This is a central role in the global R&D department, part of Technology & Innovation (T&I), with overall responsibility for FlexLink standard products and solutions. You will report to the Senior Manager R&D and work closely with your peers, other departments in T&I, and collaborate with stakeholders in our Sales and Operations teams globally. You and your team will innovate, develop, maintain and support software and hardware as an integral part of our next generation mechatronic flow solutions.
Your responsibilities
Lead the development of FlexLink Device Platform (both firmware and electronics) and our Operations Software.
Coach, mentor and develop the high-performing engineers in your team.
Perform code, design, and architecture reviews to help the team maintain quality and decrease technical debt. You are not afraid to dive into a very technical conversation!
Drive the evolution of our architecture, tools and processes, research future options and technologies.
Play an important part in working with the strategic objectives for the department.
Stretching your skills when it comes to facilitation, collaboration, growth mindset and problem solving.
Lead the way to creating a safe, inclusive and collaborative working climate.
As a person and leader, you:
Are passionate about software development and new technology, while this role is not hands-on development, you still consider yourself an engineer at heart!
Are passionate about always improving ways of working and eager to learn.
You have managed direct reports before and have experience coaching and developing others and leading a motivated team.
Have successfully led a development team to ship high quality products using Agile and Lean principles.
Have professional experience in a relevant industry.
Are someone who takes ownership and is comfortable with ambiguity.
You provide clarity and make things happen.
Background:
Degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering or similar discipline
Background or knowledge in firmware development in embedded C
Software configuration management (source control, continuous integration, etc)
Experience from industrial software applications (Java, OPC-UA, Docker, MQTT)
Experience with IIoT devices
Experience designing and rolling out engineering practices - e.g., code reviews, continuous integration, etc. - where they didn't exist before.
Familiar with tools like git, Jira etc.
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader for automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. In 2021, FlexLink had about 1,000 employees and a turnover of 240 MEUR.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specialized in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Flexible working hours
Hybrid remote working model
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance (4000 SEK/year)
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team! We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Jenny Smith at jenny.smith@coesia.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site. External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexlink AB
(org.nr 556240-8293)
Byfogdegatan 11 (visa karta
)
415 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7337890