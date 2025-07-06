Software Manager R&D
2025-07-06
Symcel is a Swedish life science company in an exciting commercial scale-up phase, with offices in Stockholm, Boston, and Copenhagen. Symcel's latest system delivers a new solution for rapid testing sterility in the growing cell and gene therapy market using the unique properties of the calorimetry-based detection system paired with machine learning and in-depth application knowledge.
With over 40 full-time employees from 18 nationalities, we are a diverse and international team of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. We're united by a mission to accelerate how life is measured, supporting the discovery and manufacturing of life-changing therapies. Our company language is English.
Discover more about Symcel and our technology at en.symcel.com
R&D Software Manager - Technology & Innovation to Symcel in Solna
Hays Life Science is recruiting an R&D Software Manager - Technology & Innovation to Symcel in Stockholm. We are looking for an experienced, organized, and people-oriented software manager who is eager to stay connected with technology and lead groundbreaking R&D initiatives. The role is based in the headquarters at Campus Solna.
Your new role You will be main responsible and leading the software development within R&D when it comes to existing as well as future products and platforms. You will work together with our lead software architect and our growing software team, currently consisting of five team members in Solna, and an additional team in Gothenburg.
The role include both product care and new product development, and will include limited travel. The role involves both team management and own operational work. You will:
* Lead the team of 4-5 software developers that covers from frontend (WPF), backend and embedded software
* Define the architecture in collaboration with the team architect and others
* Plan and follow up on progress, coach
* Lead in agile development
* Set up the software requirements
* Set up DevOps environment to achieve CI/CD, inc pipelines for automated testing and deployment.
* Actively participate in code development
* Interact and synchronize with other disciplines
* Lead documenting & reporting in line with IEC62304
What you'll need to succeed
* Leadership & Organization: You are skilled at managing complex projects and diverse teams, ensuring delivery timelines are met and quality standards are upheld.
* Collaborative Mindset: You work well with cross-functional teams, including developers, testers, application scientists and product managers, fostering an environment of innovation and excellence to win our customers.
* English language: Full proficiency (written and oral).
You will find it important to have:
* Industry Experience: You have 10+ years of experience in software management, ideally in a high-tech or software-driven industry.
* Technical Expertise: You keep your programming skills sharp by staying involved in software implementation and development.
* Hands-on Product Involvement: You take pride in understanding the product at a technical level, collaborating closely with development teams to ensure continuous improvement and advancement.
* Experience with regulatory software requirements in pharma/biotech/medtech industry
Key Technical Skills:
* DevOps (experience with Azure Devops is a plus), Git, CI/CD
* .NET (C#)
* Desktop UI development using MVVM (experience with WPF is a plus)
* ORM (Entity Framework Core)
You will benefit from:
* Firmware development (C/C++, STM32)
* Experience with distributed software systems
As a person, you need to have:
* Project Management skills
1 Organized
2 People-oriented
3 Driven
* A hands-on mentality
What you'll get in return At Symcel, you'll join a growing life science company with a collaborative and positive work environment. Our technology is helping to improve solutions for medical treatments and patient care-enabling faster, more precise quality control in areas like cell and gene therapy. You'll be part of an agile, engaged team where your contributions truly matter-and where you'll have the opportunity to grow, take initiative, and help shape how we bring our innovation to the global market.
* Impactful Work: Lead cutting-edge projects in the life sciences industry, making an impact on products that change lives.
* Innovative Projects: Manage cutting-edge software development projects, driving innovation and excellence within our technology and product landscape.
* Team-Oriented Environment: Work with passionate professionals in a multicultural and international environment who thrive on collaboration and technical challenges, all in a welcoming and enjoyable work environment.
What you need to do now In this recruitment, Symcel is partnering with Hays. If you are interested in the role, don't hesitate to submit your application today as applications will be processed as they come. For specific questions on the role, please contact Hays responsible recruitment consultant.
