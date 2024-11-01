Software Issue Engineer (Mandarin speaking)
Job description
Assignment description
For our client, we are looking for a Software Issue Engineer.
The team is now looking for a Software Issue Engineer. In this role, you be an integral part of a tight team focused on global project deliveries towards the customers. As an Issue Engineer you will work with colleagues from all over the world to make sure that software issues found by any project stakeholder are correctly recorded, processed, resolved, and reported.
Responsibilities
Make sure there is high quality information in SW issue entries obtained from customer and entered into ECARX issue tracking system.
Assign reported SW issues to the correct team for analysis and resolution.
Make sure SW issues originating from customer are confirmed by customer to be closed.
Work closely with a quality team to make sure SW issue activities are aligned with overall quality activities.
Maintain overview of SW issue status and report such status to different project stakeholders
Secure that internal issue tracking system is synchronized with data in external customer and supplier issue tracking systems
Qualifications
You have excellent verbal and written communication skills in Mandarin Chinese as well as English.
You have experience working in a software-driven environment.
You are a driven and proactive individual who sees opportunities in an environment of uncertainties.
You are used to working independently with well-defined tasks and responsibilities.
Experience within automotive and/or in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity is considered a strong merit.
Experience working with Chinese stakeholders is considered a strong merit.
You have a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent.
