Software Integration Engineer
Dizayee Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dizayee Solutions AB i Göteborg
About the Role:
We are seeking a Software Integration Engineer to join our team focused on developing and maintaining software integration capabilities for next-generation vehicles to ensure a robust and always functional software baseline for cutting-edge automotive platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, integrate, and verify Continuous Software Integration and Validation (CSAI) test capabilities for automotive programs.
Support test object development and enhance test system functionality to improve efficiency and reliability.
Ensure seamless CI/CD processes across clients R&D to facilitate continuous software integration.
Perform qualification tests, troubleshooting, and maintenance of integration rigs to support a stable software ecosystem.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve software validation frameworks and ensure high-quality deliverables.
Key Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in software integration, validation, and CI/CD pipelines.
Strong knowledge of test automation frameworks and validation methodologies.
Proficiency in Python, C++, or other relevant programming languages.
Hands-on experience with automotive software development, integration rigs, and system troubleshooting is a plus.
Familiarity with Jenkins, Git, Docker, and cloud-based CI/CD environments is advantageous.
Application:
Send your application to info@dsab.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04
E-post: info@dsab.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Integration Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dizayee Solutions AB
(org.nr 559319-1736), http://www.dsab.eu
411 01 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9139792