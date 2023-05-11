Software Functional Developer - Power Electronics
2023-05-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talents.
Who are we
The Power Electronics Software department at Volvo Cars is proud of being one of the most successful players within SW development for Electric Vehicles. We are responsible for delivering system solution and SW functionality for the Inverters in our electrified vehicles. Our vision is to deliver the best and most innovated functions to the market and continuously evolve our Software platform.
The Inverter Controls team is an agile team consisting of innovative, passionate, and dedicated people with a mix of gender, ages, and nationalities. Our aim is high but so are also our focus on collaboration and communication within the group. We like to involve new members by inclusiveness and support to settle in. After that we will create great innovations together!
Who are you
You should be passionate about development of complex mechatronic systems within vehicle electrification, electronics, and embedded systems. You are devoted to driving engineering challenges all the way from business case and concept stage to mass production.
You have background within Power Electronics field and is a natural initiator that commits to deliver the Team 's deliverables with high precision on quality. You are a team player that contributes and bring out the best from your fellow team members and work actively to increase your work network.
What you will do
You will work with model-based development, mainly with Simulink but also debug and make low level programming with C++. Together with your team members, you are responsible for integrating the Software Components on Application and BSW layer as part our build and release process. As variant handling will key when Volvo Cars deploy more exiting electrical vehicles using our SW Platform, it requires that are used to work with tools for handling calibration and be part of scripting for automating testing towards our Continues Integration chain.
You will be part of the Inverter Controls team as a SW Function Developer. The Inverter Controls team's responsibilities are:
• Support team members and other teams with technical discussions towards suppliers
• Participate in and lead requirement reviews
• Participate in and drive functional testing in rigs and in vehicle on road and on test tracks in different climates
• Execute process development and review peer's work within the team and support other teams.
You and you skills
• Master of Science or Bachelor of Science within Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Mechatronics or Power Electronics
• Minimum of 2 years of relevant job experience from one or more of:
• Embedded SW, integration of micro controllers and model bases SW development
• CI from automotive powertrain background
• Debugging/testing embedded software systems and automation
• Integration of embedded SW and scripting for automated integration testing
• Fluent English skills, verbally and in writing
• Driver's license
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring manager, Daniel Larsson at daniel.j.larsson@volvocars.com
for questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be approved.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below as soon as possible but no later than 2023-05-21.
