Software Engineering Manager, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Body Worn journey as our next Software Engineering Manager!
Our Body Worn Solutions department is growing rapidly, strengthening its position in a dynamic and competitive market. To take the next big step on this journey, we are expanding our team and looking for an experienced and passionate Software Engineering Manager to join us in Lund. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and are eager to drive innovation while leading a talented team, we'd love to hear from you!
Who is your future team?
You'll lead one of four highly skilled and agile software development teams within Safe City Solutions, focusing on Body Worn Applications such as our In-Car solution, mobile apps, and content management. Our mission? To deliver the most innovative, reliable, and user-friendly Body Worn Solution in the world.
What you'll do:
As Engineering Manager for the Body Worn Application team, you will:
Play a key role in leading and inspiring a talented team of developers and DevOps professionals. Together, you will drive the development of our in-car products, mobile apps, and content offload solutions. Collaboration is at the heart of this role, as you will work closely with other Body Worn managers and Product Management to shape a seamless end-to-end solution.
Beyond technical leadership, you will foster a culture of innovation, teamwork, and continuous learning, ensuring that every team member feels supported and motivated. Through coaching, constructive feedback, and clear goal setting, you will empower the team to perform at their best while also prioritizing their well-being. Additionally, you will handle key management responsibilities such as recruitment, development talks, salary reviews, and budgeting, ensuring the team has the resources and support needed to thrive.
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for a people-centric leader with strong technical insight who thrives on building trust and collaboration. You are structured yet flexible and understand that success is achieved through teamwork, openness, and diverse perspectives.
As a leader, you inspire and motivate those around you by leading with empathy, clarity, and decisiveness. You create an environment where people feel valued and have the space to grow, balancing active listening with confident decision-making. Coaching and providing feedback come naturally to you, and you take pride in enabling both individual and team success. Beyond leadership, you are eager to contribute on both a strategic and operational level, driving Axis ' growth forward.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A Master's degree in computer science (or similar).
* Proven leadership experience (as a Project Manager, Line Manager, or equivalent).
* Experience leading teams in an Agile and DevOps environment.
* A genuine interest in developing both yourself and your team.
* Fluency in English.
Bonus points for:
* Knowledge of developing AI solutions.
* Strong understanding of software system architecture.
* Experience working on customer-facing development projects.
* Experience from embedded software development.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Curious to know more about our Body Worn journey? Read more here
For questions about the position, feel free to reach out to our recruiting manager, Martin Dremo, at +46 72 573 88 48.
We look forward to receiving your application and the possibility of welcoming you to Axis! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121845". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9545834