Software Engineering Manager, Lund
2025-11-14
We are looking for a Software manager to join the R&D Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera development department located in Lund, Sweden.
The PTZ department within the Axis R&D is an organization that takes responsibility for driving product development, enhancing innovation, and putting successful products on the market - We develop features widely spread in a platform, where product stability is our focus, as well as life-cycle management. We also work closely with developers from other departments, and our production to prepare products for efficient production by improving the test environment for our products all over the world.
Who is your future team?
You will lead a team of 15+ highly skilled engineers ranging from newly graduated to seniors, divided into two teams - a platform SW team, and a production SW team. You will also be part of the PTZ Camera management team, where we steer the technical agenda, and fulfil the product managers' specifications - through roadmaps, vibrant dialogue, appreciation of different perspectives, and a common drive forward.
What will you do here as Software Engineering Manager?
As a manager for this team your main tasks will be:
* Lead the team and individuals in their daily work. Help everyone perform at their best while feeling supported and valued in what they do as well as take responsibility for their tasks.
* Own and drive the long- and short-term agendas for the team, from strategies to daily planning.
* Interact with Axis' internal and external customers and product organizations to make sure we together can deliver successful products.
* Arrange ways for the team to be driven and creative, and via that form the next steps for the years to come.
* Identify and set up projects or activities around new tasks and requests, make sure the scope and requirements are clear and that each activity has sufficient staffing, planning and efficiency.
* Develop your team and its members related to both the needs of the company, in balance with the needs of every individual.
* Develop the team, its culture and ways of working.
* Perform standard management tasks like development talks, salary setting, budgeting, etc.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a genuine interest and talent in leading people and organizations. You communicate easily with both individuals and organizations. You're skilled at bridging gaps, reaching conclusions, and helping move things forward. You combine the skill of listening with the skill of deciding and can find a good balance between the two. You are a person that is easy to interact with. You are open-minded, curious, supportive and helpful. You have a genuine interest in technology and are eager to learn new things. You know your details and at the same time has a flare for the bigger picture. You like to explore new areas and find your way. And you know how to find information and keep yourself up to date. Culture and ways of working interest you, and you find ways to get the most out of each relation and collaboration.
You fulfill the following criteria:
* A few years leadership experience
* Eager to learn, and eager to know
* Up to date with the surroundings, observant on changes, and embracing change
* Proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English.
Last and most important you have a proven successful track record in working with, leading and developing people. You have a genuine interest in your team and its members and are known for that. As a person you are seen as positive and emphatic, combined with the ability to negotiate and make decisions when needed.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Anna Jeppsson, at +46 768829949 or by writing
