Software Engineer- Industrial Operations
2024-07-02
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What's in it for you?
Are you engaged in being an expert in our Manufacturing Execution System (MES) - supporting extensive investments in the future of the Volvo Cars Torslanda plant?
You will have an opportunity to join Volvo Cars' ambitious journey to modernize and automate our current application landscape. You will be part of the journey as we deliver on our company's vision and scale our services globally. We use modern tools and agile methods to create business value continuously. We ensure high quality, availability, and adaptability in our delivery. And of course, we have fun together while doing it!
What you'll do
You will join the Volvo Cars Global Manufacturing Digital team. This team is generally responsible for the Quality Management systems which ensure that cars can be built according to the right standards and in the right manner. The software engineer's primary responsibilities will include: Resolve any incidents with our Manufactuing Execution System (MES) - Making sure implemented functions always work as expected. Taking part in discussing and understanding business requirements and interpreting the requirements into digital functions. Assisting departments in the factory (Quality, Engineering, Operations & Maintenance) in configuring and usage of the MES.
You will also be working closely with the local Factory On-Site team and be supported by global specialists and operations teams.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role we believe you should have experience in IT / Software support (2nd line)- providing advanced technical support, resolving incidents, or supporting problems and change management functions.
You have education and / or knowledge in software engineering, agile development practices, and collaboration tools such as Azure DevOps or similar.
We believe you have technical knowledge, are service minded and a curious team player who loves to collaborate with others. You are passionate about continuous improvement, and you want to contribute with your experience and expertise. In your work, you are organized, methodical and professional in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high quality solutions. As a person you are excellent in communication with presentation skills and are good in building relationship with global teams and stakeholders.
Knowledge of the automotive industry and / or production & quality assurance processes is meritorious as well as understanding how all these things work together to make end user applications work and work well.
Being fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and written is an advantage.
A bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
We are happy to see applicants that are eager to learn and grow (themselves and us) so if you are lacking in some areas, we are open to coach you.
