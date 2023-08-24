Software Engineer| Referrals & Logged In
2023-08-24
If you are reading this, you probably already know that Polestar is an electric-performance car brand. We work hard to create a unique experience for the customer, owner, and driver. Polestar requires us to push the limits of technology and business development, which is mainstreamed into all processes of the company. Sustainability has been there from the beginning, and we have set a moonshot goal for climate-neutral cars in 2030. There is an ocean of opportunities in this for talented IT professionals who want to dive in and make a difference.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
The Product Area Acquisition tools are part of the Customer Acquisition and Services domain, we deliver digital solutions that enable the acquisition of new customers and services to existing customers. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with a first-class experience in both the physical and digital touchpoints. The domain leverages a best-of-breed technology, combining bespoke solutions with commercial technologies. The domain is a key enabler of Polestar's overall strategy as a Direct-to-consumer brand and an increasingly important aftermarket business.
This position is located at our Lindholmen office in Gothenburg. We understand that work-life balance isn't easy, and of course, welcome our employees to work flexible hours and from home a couple of days per week if needed. We believe in empowerment.
What you will do
The Software Engineer is a creator, transforming Polestar's digital vision into working solutions by building digital products/ platforms/ services. Thereby, the Software Engineers is directly influencing the digital product/service/platform functionality and how users will interact with it. They also stay on top of the ever-changing technological landscape and invest significant energy in evolving their skills. They are not only caught up on industry trends regarding the Digital Product's technology stack but also know what the near future will bring.
Polestar's tech stack is modern and free from legacy constraints, mainly based around: Node.js, Typescript, React.js, GraphQL, .NET Core, C#. Applications run in AWS on a serverless architecture using lambda functions and services such as DynamoDB.
Tasks you will be accountable for:
• Build applications, often in close collaboration with designers, to optimize trade-offs between technical functionality and end-user experience
• Design and develop the business logic and back-end systems of the Digital product
• Challenge ideas and opinions to avoid pitfalls and inefficient solutions
• Maintaining a close relationship to Competence Group Leads and Architecture & Standards team (under Deputy CDO/CTO) to ensure the latest guidelines and guardrails are followed when developing digital products/services/platforms
Who you are
We are looking for you with high energy and a brave spirit willing to challenge the status quo. You get excited about trying new solutions outside standard approved and inspire your teammates to do the same and reach their maximum potential. In Polestar we embrace a culture of trust and complete transparency, to fit into the team you share those values with us.
To be a great fit for this position we believe you:
• Have relevant programming experience (node.js, react.js) and cloud (AWS and/or Azure)
• Ability to write effective unit and integration tests
• Past experience as a Developer on a cross-functional agile team
• Sound problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly process and analyze information
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Are you ready for the journey? Which is electric by the way...
LI-HA1
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polestar Performance AB
(org.nr 556653-3096), http://www.polestar.com Arbetsplats
Polestar Kontakt
Hanna Agerforz hanna.agerforz@polestar.com Jobbnummer
8054745