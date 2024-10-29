Software Engineer Native iOS
Afry AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Digital Services leads in IoT, AI, design, and cybersecurity to drive sustainable, digital transformation across industries. With top digital expertise and key technologies, we accelerate impactful, future-ready solutions for our clients.
We can offer you your next great opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people. If you want to work in an agile team focused on iOS native Swift development, we have the job for you.
We are continuing to grow and need to strengthen our team with more exceptional Software Engineers with a strong focus on iOS native technologies. In this role you'll work in a dynamic team within the Maps Developer Platform, to help shape the future of innovative mapping solutions.
If you're passionate about building the next generation of mapping technology, this is the perfect opportunity to make a significant impact!
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a keen eye for software design and architecture, with the ability to break down work into smaller, manageable deliverables. Strong oral and written communication skills in English are essential, as you will need to explain complex problems clearly and succinctly. Additionally, a passion for collaboration and the willingness to iterate on ideas within a cross-functional team are key attributes we are looking for.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you have:
6+ years of hands-on software engineering experience
Experience with object-oriented programming languages. Focus on: Swift and/or Objective-C
Designing APIs enabling both internal and external stakeholders build mapping features into their apps.
Bonus skills:
Rendering experience: Computer Graphics APIs, e.g. OpenGL, Metal, WebGL
API Design: Designing and building public APIs
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
At AFRY, you will also enjoy:
A forward-thinking workplace with comprehensive benefits, including wellness allowances and parental leave supplements.
Continuous learning opportunities and career development tailored to your goals.
A vibrant work culture through Club AFRY, offering activities like cultural events, sports, and book clubs.
We go through the applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline, so do not hesitate to send in your application in good time. Last day to apply is 2024-11-30.
Contact person for questions
Dick Max-Hansen, Section Manager at AFRY, Digital Solutionsdick.max-hansen@afry.com
Read more about the recruitment process at AFRY here: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
Welcome to submit your application to join a team that's making future!
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Hallenborgs Gata 4 (visa karta
)
211 74 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8982688