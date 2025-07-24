Software Engineer Java Backend
We are looking for a skilled Software Engineer (Java Backend) to join our growing consulting team. As a consultant, you will work with leading companies in the Nordic region, delivering high-quality backend solutions as part of agile, cross-functional teams. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys technical challenges, collaboration, and making a real impact in client-facing projects.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain backend services using Java and Spring Boot
Design and implement microservices and REST APIs
Work with Docker and Kubernetes to build and run containerized services
Manage deployment pipelines using GitHub Actions
Automate infrastructure using Terraform and Helm
Collaborate with product owners, developers, testers, and DevOps engineers in agile project teams
Monitor, troubleshoot, and continuously improve system performance and reliability
Required
Solid experience in backend development with Java and Spring Boot
Proficient in building REST APIs and working with microservices architecture
Hands-on knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, particularly GitHub Actions
Experience with Azure and/or Google Cloud Platform
Strong communication skills in English
Based in Stockholm or open to working onsite in Stockholm (hybrid flexibility available)
Nice to Have
Experience with Kafka, Solace, or other messaging systems
Knowledge of Infrastructure-as-Code tools like Terraform and Helm
Prior consulting experience in client-facing projects
Domain experience in banking, e-commerce, or airline technology
Personal Attributes
Proactive and self-driven
Strong team player and communicator
Open to learning and adapting to different client environments
Quality- and delivery-focused
Other Details
Workload: Full-time
Employment Type: Consulting assignment
Location: Stockholm (hybrid flexibility possible)
Start Date: Immediate availability preferred
