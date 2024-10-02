Software Engineer (Java)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2024-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
H&M is reshaping the future of promotions and customer incentives at a global scale! We are driving a major transformation across all our channels, involving significant architectural improvements, and unlocking endless business opportunities. Join us in redefining the tech landscape and delivering innovative solutions that make an impact worldwide.
You will be part of one of our dedicated product teams, collaborating closely with colleagues to bring these transformations to life. You are passionate about programming and take pride in delivering high-quality, polished solutions. As a developer, you have a genuine interest in the technology you work with, always striving to build a strong tech foundation that supports future ventures. You are eager to be involved in various parts of the development process: from design, build, test, deploy, monitor and maintain.
We value teamwork, and we are looking for someone with excellent interpersonal skills who thrives in a dynamic, fun and engaging professional environment. If this sounds exciting, we want to hear from you!
Key responsibilities:
Building a microservice solution end-to-end at global scale
Collaborate in defining and refining the solution based on MACH architecture
Maintain high coding standards and best practices
Develop automated testing process
Qualifications
What you need to be successful:
Hands on experience of end-to-end development in a microservice and cloud environment - from idea, design, build, test, deploy, monitor and running microservices in production
2 to 6 years experience in developing and testing applications/components
Experience with Kubernetes and container technologies, such as Docker
Advanced level of Java 17+
Prior working experience with Spring Boot and Spring Framework
Used to work with microservices and cloud-based architecture
Test-driven development, and used to write unit, component, integration and performance tests
Automation through CI/CD pipelines including continuous deployment
Nice to have:
Experience with Azure, GCP
Infrastructure as code, such as Terraform
Database experience, such as MySQL
Additional Information
Company Description.
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. you are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31st of October. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Hranda Khrystyna at khrystyna.hranda@hm.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8933941