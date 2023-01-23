Software Engineer Java
2023-01-23
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Our Organization
Within Vattenfall, Business Area (BA) Markets optimizes assets and effectively sources and trades commodities, thus ensuring best value for both Vattenfall and our customers. BA Markets is active across Europe with around 450 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.
Within BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
Technology cannot tackle the climate change. People knowing technology can. We are currently building a new IT landscape for Asset Optimization to contribute to Vattenfall's mission to enable fossil free living within one generation.
The team is driving smart decision making processes for various energy products to maximize our business portfolio value. We provide a system landscape that is reliable, secure, scalable and highly flexible to produce clean power.
We are now looking for an experienced Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm, Solna.
Your responsibilities as a Software Engineer
Connect with business stakeholders and understand their business needs
Translate the needs into functional requirements and into productive code
Hands-on development using Java
Since we host business critical applications, the team has an On-Call rotation.
Qualifications
Are you attracted by cutting edge technology and innovations? Perfect. We are looking for someone with an enthusiastic open mind with willingness explore and learn.
Your profile as a Software Engineer
Knowledge and first practical experience on the job (for 2 years or longer) in software development with Java.
A relevant graduate degree, e.g. Bachelor in (Business) Information Technology, Engineering or other related field
Experiences with program interfaces/data flow streaming, realtime data such as Kafka and REST API
Experience of micro service architecture, Cloud where ideally Azure and Kubernetes would be appreciated
Knowledge of Python and/or Javascript (Angluar) would be a plus
Strong level of customer focus and good communication skills
Collaborative team player
Language skills: Swedish and English (proficient in both)
Additional Information
Our Offer
At Vattenfall you will be fighting climate change through cutting-edge technological solutions. We offer you a chance to use your expertise in IT for solving global challenges while constantly learning new things, developing professionally and gain a solid understanding of the energy utility business as well. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. If you want to work in the forefront of technological innovation, have autonomy and freedom in your ways of working and the support of an international network of colleagues, Vattenfall is the right place for you.
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
At Vattenfall we also offer staff benefits such as favorable occupational pension agreements, parental leave allowances, flexible working hours and more. Read more about our benefits here: https://careers.vattenfall.com/about-us/compensation-and-benefits/.
Location: Stockholm (Solna)
Application
We welcome your application as soon as possible but no later than 10th of February 2023. Please send your CV and Personal Letter through the application link, we do not accept applications sent by email.
More information
For more information about the job you are welcome to contact hiring manager Beata Lesniewski via phone (+46 70 539 63 51), for information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Carolina Osterman at carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
. Trade Union representatives are Sven-Gunnar Gremlin (Akademikarna), Jens Morell (Unionen) They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
