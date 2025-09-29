Software Engineer C/C++
Nexer Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Nexer Engineering is at the forefront of tomorrow's technology and is experiencing steady growth. We are seeking a skilled Software Developer proficient in C/C++ to join our team and contribute to our ongoing success! We welcome individuals who are passionate about problem-solving and keen to work in a collaborative environment to achieve our goals.
Could this be something for you?
As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to be part of a highly engaging and supportive community of problem solvers where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged and nurtured. Whether you work with one of our in-house teams at Lindholmen or on-site with our customers in the Gothenburg area, you can explore and implement new ideas-anywhere, anytime!
Our focus is on product development companies, and we work extensively with clients in areas such as automotive, defense, and telecom. As a consultant, you may have the opportunity to develop software for connected and autonomous vehicles, among other exciting assignments across various industries. Join us and become part of a vibrant community that values development, creativity, and collaboration.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for individuals with a few years of experience. You have a technical B.Sc. education in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or an equivalent field.
You recognize yourself in the following:
At least 5 years of professional experience with development in C/C++
Experience in product development companies (e.g., automotive, defense, medtech, telecom)
Meritorious:
VHDL
Python
ADAS
Worked in a Linux environment
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together. They often work in cross-functional teams and place great value on good cooperation. Would you like to be part of such a team?
Application
Do you recognize yourself in the description above and feel that Nexer could be the right place for you? We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. However, if you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to Victoria Olsson at: victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Engineering AB
(org.nr 559394-9927), http://www.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Engineering Jobbnummer
9531962