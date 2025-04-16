Software Engineer C++
Nexer Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Engineering AB i Göteborg
Nexer R&D is at the forefront of tomorrow's technology and is experiencing steady growth. We are seeking a skilled Software Developer proficient in C++ to join our team and contribute to our ongoing success! We welcome individuals who are passionate about problem-solving and keen to work in a collaborative environment to achieve our goals.
Could this be something for you?
As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to be part of a highly engaging and supportive community of problem solvers where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged and nurtured. Whether you work with one of our in-house teams at Lindholmen or on-site with our customers in the Gothenburg area, you can explore and implement new ideas-anywhere, anytime!
Our focus is on product development companies, and we work extensively with clients in areas such as automotive, defense, and telecom. As a consultant, you may have the opportunity to develop software for connected and autonomous vehicles, among other exciting assignments across various industries. Join us and become part of a vibrant community that values development, creativity, and collaboration.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for individuals with a few years of experience as well as those with a long track record in the industry. You have a technical B.Sc. education in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or an equivalent field.
You recognize yourself in the following:
Development in C/C++
Experience in product development companies (e.g., automotive or defense)
Meritorious:
VHDL
Python
ADAS
Worked in a Linux environment
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together. They often work in cross-functional teams and place great value on good cooperation. Would you like to be part of such a team?
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Victoria Olsson: victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
. We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
About Nexer Group
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Engineering AB
(org.nr 559394-9927), http://www.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Mobility AB Jobbnummer
9290957