Software Engineer

About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a collaborative team in the automotive industry developing state-of-the-art computer vision algorithms for active safety and automated driving. The work spans both algorithm research and production software, where you help turn ideas into high-quality code running on automotive platforms.
Job DescriptionDesign, implement, and optimize computer vision and machine learning algorithms for active safety functions
Develop robust, production-quality software in Python and C/C++
Collaborate with algorithm, systems, and validation engineers to bring features from concept to production
Drive technical workstreams, contribute to architecture and design discussions, and mentor junior engineers
Contribute to continuous improvement of tools, ways of working, and development processes
RequirementsMaster's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science/Software Engineering, or similar
At least 5 years of hands-on software development experience
Strong programming skills in Python and C/C++
Experience with modern software engineering practices (e.g., code reviews, testing, CI)
Nice to haveExperience in computer vision and/or machine learning development
Knowledge of CNNs, transformer networks, and temporal/sequence models
Experience with PyTorch (or similar deep learning frameworks)
Experience with Jira, Git, and GitHub
Experience from the automotive industry or other safety-critical domains
Previous team lead/technical lead experience (driving work, mentoring, planning)
Application
