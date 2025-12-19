Software Engineer
2025-12-19
Your role
We are seeking a QA Engineer with hands-on experience testing GxP-compliant SaaS applications in the health tech domain. The ideal candidate will contribute to test planning, design, execution, and documentation across frontend and backend systems, ensuring quality, compliance, and reliability in a multi-tenant AWS environment.
This role requires foundational understanding of AWS services and multi-tenant SaaS architecture, as well as experience working within Agile (SAFe) delivery frameworks.
In this role you will play a key role in:
Test Planning & Design:
Create and maintain detailed test plans, cases, and scripts covering functional, integration, and regression scenarios under GxP compliance.
Test Execution:
Perform manual and automated testing across frontend, backend, and APIs, validating functionality and data integrity across multi-tenant environments.
Cloud & SaaS Testing:
Test AWS-hosted SaaS platforms, understanding multi-tenant data isolation, user provisioning, and environment configurations (EC2, S3, RDS, IAM, Lambda).
Infrastructure Awareness:
Work with DevOps and development teams to ensure environment readiness and consistency across tenants.
Agile Delivery:
Collaborate in SAFe Agile teams, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, and retrospectives.
Defect Management:
Log and manage defects using Jira, maintaining full test traceability and visibility through Xray.
Test Documentation & Reporting:
Prepare GxP-compliant test documentation, including test scripts, execution evidence, deviations, and summary reports.
Performance Testing (Plus):
Support non-functional testing with K6 and Google Lighthouse to assess system performance across tenants and environments.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
5+ years of experience as a QA Engineer, preferably within health tech or other GxP-regulated SaaS environments.
Understanding of multi-tenant SaaS architecture and AWS core services (EC2, S3, RDS, IAM, Lambda).
Experience testing frontend and backend applications and APIs.
Familiarity with test scripting (JavaScript, Python, or similar).
Proficiency in Jira and Xray for test management and reporting.
Strong documentation and reporting skills aligned with GxP standards.
Experience working in Agile (SAFe) environments.
Nice to Have
Experience with performance testing tools (K6, Google Lighthouse).
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and automation frameworks.
ISTQB or equivalent certification.
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
Innovative Environment: With us, you'll have the opportunity to work with the latest technology and be part of a dynamic team that loves creating value through innovation.
Career Development: We care about your future and offer development programs and certifications in the latest technologies, so you can grow and become the best version of yourself.
Flexible Work: We understand that life is more than just work. That's why we offer opportunities for remote work and flexible hours to help you feel good and thrive.
Team Spirit: We're like one big family with a strong sense of team spirit. By living our core values-courage, passion, teamwork, and entrepreneurship-we create a work environment where everyone can feel at home.
