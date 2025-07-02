Software engineer

Tietoevry is the Nordic region's leading IT company, offering IT and product development services globally within information and communication technology. They are also one of the leading companies in mobile communication technology worldwide. Tietoevry is now expanding its site in Karlstad and is looking for new colleagues in software development for embedded systems.
About the position
In this role, you will develop high-tech solutions within 5G and 6G together with your team, in close collaboration with colleagues and customers worldwide. As a software developer at Tietoevry, you will be challenged in your problem-solving and analytical skills as you help develop the latest telecommunications technologies - including the further advancement of the 5G and 6G network.
The development process is characterized by abstract programming, which makes it well-suited for those motivated by methodical working methods such as breaking down problems, analyzing, programming, testing, and documenting.
The main programming languages used are real-time C and C++, but you may also encounter Java, Golang, Perl, and Python. Common tools include Git, Eclipse, Jira, Gerrit, and Jenkins. For simulation and modeling, Matlab and Octave are used.
You'll be part of a non-hierarchical team of eight people with varying experience levels. The team works in agile three-week sprints. You will be paired with an experienced colleague who will act as your mentor to ensure you receive the best possible support in your new role.
If you're looking for a workplace with modern values and great opportunities to grow in your chosen field, this could be the perfect match for you.
Your qualifications A few years of experience working with programming in C/C++
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or Engineering Physics
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Knowledge of radio communication and signaling is strongly meritorious
Personal skills
We believe that you are a team player who genuinely enjoys learning and developing new skills. You should also have an analytical and patient mindset when facing problems and challenges. Troubleshooting, analysis, and testing can take time - this is where patience and persistence are key to succeeding in this role.
Terms
Start: On going Extent: Full time, permanent Work hours: Monday-Friday 8-17 (8 am-5 pm) Location: Karlstad
We process applications continuously and the position may be filled before the application period has expired, so don't hesitate - send us your application today!
