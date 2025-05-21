Software Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-05-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description - Software Developer (.NET / C# / WPF)
We are currently looking for a skilled software developer to join a dedicated team working on a next-generation handheld interface within the robotics domain. The solution being developed is cross-platform and leverages modern technologies within the .NET ecosystem to deliver a high-quality user experience.
As part of the development team, you will contribute to designing and implementing advanced features in the programming interface used by end customers to control and interact with robotic systems. The role requires strong collaboration skills and a commitment to shared objectives. The team follows a Lean-Agile methodology and works with a global perspective.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain software components using .NET technologies and C#.
Develop rich user interfaces with WPF and XAML.
Apply asynchronous programming patterns to ensure responsiveness and performance.
Conduct memory and performance profiling to optimize software running on constrained hardware.
Collaborate with peers across disciplines and geographies to deliver high-quality features.
Engage in continuous improvement of tools, processes, and practices within the team.
Required Skills and Experience:
Proven experience in software development with C# and the .NET platform.
Hands-on experience with Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and XAML.
Strong understanding of asynchronous programming techniques.
Experience with performance tuning and memory profiling tools.
Background in developing applications for systems with limited resources.
Desirable Competencies:
Familiarity with Windows system configuration and system-level programming.
Knowledge of HTML5 and JavaScript.
Previous exposure to robotics or automation environments is considered a strong advantage.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 15 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9353025