Software Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-09-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join a development team working with handheld devices in the robotics field.
Role Description
You will contribute to creating the next-generation programming interface for customers, developing a cross-platform solution built on modern .NET technologies. Together with the team, you will work toward shared goals in an R&D environment that follows a Lean-Agile approach and a global mindset.
Required Background
Strong experience in C#, .NET, WPF, and XAML development.
Knowledge of asynchronous programming.
Experience with memory and performance profiling.
Background in developing software for resource-constrained platforms.
Basic understanding of Windows system programming, configuration, HTML5/JavaScript, and preferably some domain knowledge in robotics.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required. Early application is recommended, as selection is ongoing.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
724 82 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9512321