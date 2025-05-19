Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
What you'll do
Role Description:
Design and develop applications and systems. Perform business analysis and software analysis. May coordinate projects and perform system maintenance activities.
Job Responsibilities:
* Application Software Development 7: Develop existing and new applications by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement. Develop new applications to meet customer requirements.
* Applications Software Maintenance 7: Monitor, identify, and correct the most-complex software defects to maintain fully functioning applications software.
* Design and Conceptualization 7: Work effectively with cross-functional teams to conceptualize products and services, leveraging data to drive original design ideas and decisions.
* Websites/Portals Maintenance and Update 6: Design and oversee the functionality, usability, and accessibility of business-critical portals/websites using content creation and management tools as well as digital media to ensure that technical continuity is maintained and development standards are met.
* Technical Developments Recommendation 6: Discuss and recommend technical developments to improve the quality of the website/portal/applications software and supporting infrastructure to better meet usersï¿1/2 needs.
