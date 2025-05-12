Software Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-05-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Senior Software Developer - C/C++
A consulting opportunity is available for a seasoned software developer with strong expertise in C and C++. The assignment is based in Västerås and is suited for someone with a solid background in systems-level programming.
Role Overview:
We are seeking a developer with approximately five years of hands-on experience in C and C++ development. The ideal candidate is confident working with low-level programming, understands memory management, and has worked in performance-critical environments.
Key Requirements:
Around 5 years of experience with C and C++
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Ability to work independently and as part of a distributed team
Additional Information:
Candidate evaluations are conducted on a rolling basis, which means the opportunity may close ahead of the final application date. Early application is encouraged. Please note that a service fee of 0.9% will be deducted from the total invoiced amount for this assignment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 21 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyokhon Saidmakhmudov Yahyosaid299@gmail.com 0739077467 Jobbnummer
9335015