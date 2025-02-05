Software Engineer
Visa is a world leader in payments and technology, with over 259 billion payments transactions flowing safely between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive while driven by a common purpose - to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
Make an impact with a purpose-driven industry leader. Join us today and experience Life at Visa.
We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer to join our Customer Experience Team at Tink - part of Visa Open Banking. The Customer Experience team has a clear mission: to deliver world-class product experiences to its customers. We provide powerful solutions to developers and their consumers. By solving the right problem, crafting a scalable solution, and providing great experiences, we make the Tink platform easy to use, quick to onboard, and we ensure reliable outcomes for the end-user.
The Opportunity:
As a Full Stack Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining frontend and backend web services. You will work with your team to ensure that the end user experience of the Tink payments and account check products is reliable, scalable, and resilient. Here are some of the key tasks and responsibilities:
Collaborating with product and delivery teams and mentoring junior engineers.
Regularly deploy our work to production and assure the quality by automated tests and monitoring.
Be responsible for the availability of the services the team owns, have SLOs/SLIs in place as well as an on-call rotation.
The Skills You Bring:
We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer with experience in collaborating with product teams, designers, and other stakeholders. Strong organizational and communication skills are essential, along with the ability to give and receive feedback effectively. The candidate should be self-motivated and proactive in identifying and driving opportunities for improvement.
Experience writing, releasing, maintaining web applications.
Comfortable with HTML, CSS and Typescript.
Experience with modern web application development in React.
Experience with methods for managing application state, such as Xstate, Redux, Reflux, Flux or similar.
Experience with updating and maintaining a backend service.
Ability to recognize and implement modern product design.
This is a hybrid position. Hybrid employees can alternate time between both remote and office. Employees in hybrid roles are expected to work from the office as determined by leadership/site, with a general guidepost of being in the office 50% or more of the time based on business needs.
Visa is an EEO Employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Visa will also consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with EEOC guidelines and applicable local law.
