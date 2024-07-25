Software Engineer
2024-07-25
We're currently looking for a Software Engineer to join our Growth team. The Growth team is all about driving... you guessed it, growth! The team does this by making changes to our consumer-facing applications (iOS, Android, and Web) and building new customer-facing features. The team works on significant new customer-facing features experimentally - the development within the team moves at a fast-pace, is very iterative, involves a lot of testing out new things and finding new ways to engage our customers.
The Growth team is currently 5 very senior Engineers, working in a very high ownership environment. There will be plenty of opportunities to collaborate with other teams on common projects.
One of the most interesting things about the Growth team is that they act as a taskforce focusing on experimentation on our platform with the goal of increasing Monthly Active Users, while not being tied to any specific single domain.
Our humble expectations:
We are on the lookout for someone who is passionate about shipping high-quality software that solves customer and business problems. Technically, our ideal candidate knows their way around building great Android apps in Kotlin, while being highly passionate about design and enhancing user experience. If you're also all about crafting sleek, modern code that's as testable as it is maintainable, then you're our kind of person.
You are making the right choice to apply if you value taking ownership beyond the obvious, are strongly motivated to learn new things, don't shy away from taking decisions and are willing to collaborate with different teams across the organization. Throughout your career you have worked with diverse teams. You've shipped beautiful greenfield projects from scratch, maintained horribly out of date old legacy projects, and everything in between. You understand the lifecycle of software products and have a pragmatic approach to finding the balance between crafting beautiful and scalable solutions while delivering incremental customer value along the way.
We work closely with our teammates and having a good connection with team members is essential. We understand that everyone has their own unique way of communicating with others. We expect you to be yourself, express your opinions, and work together with the rest of the team. Så ansöker du
