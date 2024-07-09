Software engineer
2024-07-09
About the role
We have invested significant effort in developing one of the most sophisticated manufacturing execution systems (MES) for battery manufacturing - completely in-house.
We are now looking for driven software engineers to be responsible for system setup, equipment integration design, configuration, deployment, testing and validation of our MES system for our new factory & its production lines to come.
You will work with software running on our edge gateways and in the cloud, connecting PLCs that control the machines, and the cloud-native manufacturing execution system. You will be part of a distributed team, locally present at Europe's first home-grown battery giga-factory - in the middle of all the happening. Together with both software and other engineering teams, you will work to ensure reliable operations and bring continuous improvements and developments to our production and commissioning processes.
During our expansion phase, your focus will include both supporting the running production as well as commissioning new equipment and production lines that are brought online. Working with central automation and software engineering teams, as well as suppliers and factory operations, you will get an in-depth understanding of the production process and data flow in our systems. This will enable you to support with root cause analysis, maintenance, and continuous improvement of processes and software. While the job requires a foundational understanding of software and programming, your passion is focused on how software interacts with hardware and provides functionality used in the production process.
This role includes on-call duty.
How we work
Our software is written in Go and runs on our distributed Kubernetes platform. We choose carefully which services, tools and libraries we use since we need to have long-term maintainability in mind. Because of this, we try to focus on simple solutions that we can write ourselves and if possible rely on managed services from AWS.
You will be a part of the ETT Digitalization Department and a member of the ETT Software Engineering team which consists of software engineers who have a deep understanding of machine-to-MES architecture, production processes, and production needs. They are able to deploy and validate machine specific MES solutions and work closely with the suppliers and rest of digitalization at Northvolt to ensure a good delivery.
As a Software Engineer's in the ETT Software Engineering department you will be responsible to enable our MES Core components to ETT manufacturing lines as well maintaining and improving the system as the production lines are commissioned.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• System and integration design
• MES component configuration & deployment
• Digital commissioning - testing & validation
• Digital factory support
What we expect from you
We require some basic understanding of algorithms, data structures, concurrency, distributed systems and eventual consistency. We value passion, curiosity and willingness to learn on the job and teach you what you need to know.
You know how to explain your ideas to your peers and like to find solutions to complex problems. You are comfortable to work independently and value the support you get from the team. You are comfortable to challenge the status quo since we don't have all the answers either.
Previous experience in industry or manufacturing is highly valued, but not required.
Skills & Requirements
Basic knowledge of algorithms, data structures, concurrency, distributed systems and eventual consistency
Experience with one or several programming languages (Go, Python, Java, ...)
Good communication skills, a learning mindset and the ability to Get Stuff Done
Passion for solving problems with technology
Interest in and excitement about working in an industrial world
Keywords: Go, algorithms, concurrency, data structures, distributed systems, eventual consistency, industrial automation, industrial systems, commissioning, OPCUA, IoT
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8793942