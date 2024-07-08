Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Gotland
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars
What is in it for you?
Sustainable transportation and mobility together with electrification are some of the core goals at Volvo Cars in our journey towards a more sustainable future and our goal to provide safe, sustainable, and personal travel. In line with our ambitions, we understood that our vehicles and related software ecosystem are a crucial platform to integrate third-party products and services to contribute to a more sustainable economy.
For such a mission at Volvo Cars, we, at the Third Party Developer Experience cluster, are looking for an engaged and self-going engineer to join us and help us build and shape our energy solutions capabilities, a brand-new area within our portfolio. You will be joining at a time where we are at the beginning of shaping and creating a high-quality ecosystem of products and services in the electrification plans of Volvo Cars.
Our goal is to augment the capabilities and functionality of Volvo vehicles for our customers. And we do this collaborating with other teams in the organization to enable internal and external makers, develop APIs, and support the rollout of portals and documentation. We are a culturally- and gender-diverse team of engineers and product managers, with varied backgrounds in computer science, informatics, and electronics, focused on solving problems rather than just talking about them.
Our portfolio includes APIs, emulators, documentation and open data, and our well-known safety research database. We are also eager to highlight our expertise and ideas and participate in internal hackathons as well as external competitions --- sometimes, getting an award. This position is primarily located in our offices in Stockholm, Sweden but we work in a hybrid mode and in collaboration with our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Mahwah, NJ, USA.
What will you be doing?
• Put yourself in the shoes of a front-end software engineer and assess the design, implementation, and deployment needs of a third-party and partner-facing system to create end-to-end developer experiences.
• Be part of the Volvo Cars Third Party Developer Experience cluster and together with your colleagues and peers you will enable a first-class API platform developer portal in the cloud.
• Lead and support the development and deployment of regional adaptations of the products and services within the Third Party Developer Experience cloud platform.
• Participate in design and development tasks, assist your peers with operational and implementation issues. Be eager to communicate your findings and learnings.
• Work with modern software principles and welcome exploring, trying, and testing new technologies.
Who are you?
• You have either a university degree in some STEM discipline (e.g., computer science, mathematics, information technology or electrical engineering) or equivalent demonstrable practical experience.
• You have some years of experience as a seasoned software engineer in an agile environment and are proficient in at least one modern programming language (e.g., Go, JavaScript or Python).
• You have hands-on experience with applications in cloud-native platforms, preferably Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.
• You are passionate about front-end development with a few years of professional experience, particularly in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, React.js, Typescript, and Next.js frameworks.
• You are skilled in building accessible and performant websites and have experience with CI/CD tools.
• You have a strong understanding of Service Oriented Architectures and care about end-to-end developer experience, guiding other developers to improve their products and services.
• (Optional) You know API communication protocols and frameworks, such as GraphQL, gRPC, REST, or webhooks and enjoy building scalable, performant, reliable and highly available services.
How are you?
• You enjoy collaborating effectively with engineering, product and UX (User eXperience) to break down technical requirements and build innovative solutions.
• You understand and advocate for the importance of having scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound solutions.
• You enjoy tackling interesting problems and you like following them through to the end.
• You comfortably navigate ambiguity and when required can exercise good judgment and decision-making.
• You demonstrate and champion appetite for knowledge. You enjoy developing yourself strive to grow as a practitioner while effectively communicate your findings to your peers.
• You have a strong commitment to a healthy balance between work and personal life.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72289-42661278". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8793677