Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
As a Salesforce engineer in the Fleet cluster you will be part of a cross functional team with the goal to deliver the best sales support tool to the sales agents at Volvo.
You will be responsible for designing, developing, and integrating our Salesforce applications for B2B with Volvo's Salesforce platform and surrounding systems. You will collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and implement custom solutions with the latest Salesforce technologies. Your expertise will be crucial in optimizing our Salesforce application for performance, scalability, and user satisfaction.
In this role, you will develop custom applications and features on the Salesforce platform using Apex, Lightning Components, and other Salesforce technologies. You will integrate Salesforce with external systems using APIs, web services, and middleware to meet specific business requirements, including creating and modifying objects, workflows, validation rules, and reports.
You will monitor and optimize the application's performance, provide technical support, and troubleshoot Salesforce-related issues to minimize business disruptions. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, and customer service, will be essential to deliver effective Salesforce solutions.
Maintaining documentation of the application will be part of your responsibilities. You will also ensure compliance with data security policies and best practices in Salesforce development and administration.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents receive additional compensation while on parental leave
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
* An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72227-42656589". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8790848