Software Engineer
2023-10-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the job
Within the connectivity Platform in R&D, we build products that enhance the experience of owning a car. Our teams develop connectivity products and services for our vehicles - connecting them anywhere and anytime!
We are looking for people to strengthen our SW Release team within Connectivity Platform, be the driver for SW verification, validation, and deployment of releases from Connectivity Platform. And be responsible for Connectivity Platform SW baseline.
As a SW Release Manager, you have below responsibilities:
* to create and maintain the software release plan
* for an always transparent release plan visualizing main blockers and challenges and how we target towards important deadlines
* for release status reporting
* provide the collected insights to give a proper verdict on release baselines
* responsible for release notes decide and set criteria for release blockers.
* drive action plans for release blockers together with stakeholders and development teams
* secure that Test- and Infrastructure capacity is considered in the release plan
* drive that we have documentation & requirement fulfilment
* own the release flow and address critical bottlenecks
* secure that fault slip through analysis are performed on main blockers
* secure that exemption request are approved for severe faults
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for you with at least a BSc degree in Software Engineering, or similar.
You have strong passion and competence of SW release management in the automotive industry, including SW development, Unit/Component/Domain/Complete Test, SW branching, CI Continuous Integration, regression test and SW release documentation.
You have a strong technical background and communication skills that allow you to collaborate with a diverse set of stakeholders, help the organization to define the SW release process and WoW (Way of Working), make the SW release plan, drive internal and external teams to deliver SW and documentation, and SW release continuous improvement (quality, process). Tools needed: Jenkins, ConfigHub, PIE R&D, SWAT, KDP, SW Branch Plan, Quality Score Card.
The teams and suppliers we work with are based around the globe. Therefore, we see that you are fluent in the English language, a good communicator and enjoy collaboration far outside your team. You are eager to learn and develop new competencies. The working location is Lindholmen in Gothenburg, Sweden.
How to apply?
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Yingshi Jin . For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Neha Mehta.
