Software Engineer - Quality Engineering & Test Automation for Osstell AB

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
In the role of a software engineer at Osstell and W&H, you will be a bigger piece in a smaller company as well as an important member of an international development team. This means that you will not only focus on one specific area. You will have the following responsibilities:
Contribute to the design of architecture and engineering processes to ensure maintainable and resilient systems
Develop and maintain robust and smart automated end-to-end tests for web applications
Develop new non-functional tests such as performance, stress, and reliability tests
Further develop and maintain the test infrastructure to create a high-quality foundation for our product
Work closely with internal development teams and external partners
You will travel with your team to Austria to meet and plan with the rest of development team within the group a few times a year.
YOUR PROFILE
We are looking for someone who is passionate about software quality. In the role of a software engineer at Osstell and W&H, we need you to enjoy working in a smaller company as well as in an international development team. To thrive in the role, you need to be driven, dedicated, and have a proactive working style. You are also a team player, take responsibility, have a genuine customer focus, and strong communication skills both spoken and written. You also need to be fluent in English.
Requirements
Several years of experience in software development
Experience with Microsoft Azure, Azure DevOps, Cypress, Atlassian tools, or comparable systems and tools
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Osstell AB is the world leader in measuring implant stability and monitoring osseointegration. The company was founded in 1999 to commercialize an invention using Resonance Frequency Analysis (RFA) to determine the clinical status of dental implants. The company's patented technology helps dentists around the world make dental implant treatments safer and increase patient confidence and comfort. In 2018, Osstell became part of the W&H Group, a global group in the development and manufacturing of medical technology products with over 1300 employees.
Osstell's office is located in the heart of Gothenburg, near the central station and the W&H Headquarters is located near Salzburg in Austria.
Conditions
Start: Immediately or by agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Scope: Full-time 100%
Type of employment: 6-month probationary period that transitions into a permanent position
Application
Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, but the position may be filled before the final application date.
Questions and applications are answered and handled by the responsible recruiter Frida Wikhall, frida.wikhall@techtalents.se
