Head of Finance, Operations Europe | Cibes Lift | Gävle
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2026-06-05
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Gävle
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to take ownership of the finance function in an international industrial business in transformation and growth? As Head of Finance, Operations Europe at Cibes Lift, you will step into a role with real impact, leading teams across borders, driving financial development, and turning insights into business decisions that truly make a difference.
<img src="https://sae3ndp007.blob.core.windows.net/swe/aa1ab97b-ab37-4b62-873e-5468595aa530.jpg">
A business-oriented leadership role in an international environment
In this role, you are responsible for the finance function across the company's production operations in Europe, based in Gävle with close collaboration with Gdańsk. You will work both strategically and operationally - actively contributing to driving and developing the business. You report to the Finance Director of Global Operations, Greater China and APAC & MENA.
You will lead and develop a team of five within accounting and controlling, located in both Gävle and Gdańsk. You will also have operational leadership and close collaboration with the Group's shared service function for accounts payable and receivable. In Gdańsk, a Chief Accountant reports to you and is responsible for the local team. The role involves some travel, primarily to Gdańsk. This is an opportunity to bring structure, align ways of working across entities, and drive improvements in an international production environment.
Your main responsibilities include:
• Leading closing and reporting processes, ensuring high-quality financial reporting
• Driving and developing operations controlling related to production, inventory, and cost control
• Acting as a business partner to operations, providing analysis and decision support
• Leading budgeting and forecasting processes and follow-up
• Coordinating audits and ensuring compliance
The role also includes a key position in the Operations Europe management team, where you contribute to strategic decisions and business development.
About you
We are looking for someone confident in their financial expertise who enjoys combining analysis, leadership, and a strong business focus. You have experience leading teams and working in an international environment where structure and collaboration are key.
To succeed in this role, you're likely:
• To hold a university degree in finance, accounting, or a related field, and have extensive experience in qualified finance roles
• Have experience in a leadership position and are comfortable coaching and developing others
• Used to working close to the business and turning financial data into actionable insights
• Able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English. Knowledge in Polish would be an extra plus.
As a person, you are structured, analytical, and pragmatic, with a natural ability to build trust within the organization. You thrive in an environment where you can take initiative, drive improvements, and navigate a complex international context.
We offer:
• A business-oriented and high-impact position with international exposure
• Opportunities to grow within the company
• In this role, you will help shape the future of the finance function in a growing international organization.
Cibes Lift, a growing global company
Cibes Lift Group has been shaping the future of lift solutions since 1947. Today, we are recognized worldwide for our innovative, space-efficient, modular lifts, designed for fast and easy installation. Alongside these, we also offer a comprehensive range of conventional lift solutions.
Driven by strong innovation capabilities, a broad product portfolio, and flexible design concepts, we deliver tailored lift solutions for private homes, public spaces, and commercial environments. Our offering spans the entire lifecycle, including sales, installation, service, and modernization, all supported by our global network of subsidiaries and partners.
With headquarters in Gävle, Sweden, and production facilities across Europe, North America, and Asia, we combine global reach with local expertise. Cibes Lift Group is a leading player in the industry, with a fully integrated global value and supply chain. We are present in 23 countries through our own sales companies and collaborate with more than 270 distributors worldwide, together driving our continued growth and success.
Application
You apply for the position by clicking "Ansök" in the job advertisement.
Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Please submit your CV and briefly describe your relevant experience and motivation for the role in a cover letter.
Apply as soon as possible, but no later than June 28, 2026. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
This recruitment process is conducted in collaboration with Jefferson Wells, and you will be employed directly by Cibes Lift. For more information, please contact: Marjo Carlson, 070 377 06 64, marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Utmarksvägen 13 (visa karta
)
802 91 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Cibes Lift Kontakt
Contact
Marjo Carlson marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se Jobbnummer
9949473