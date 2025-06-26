Software Engineer - Embedded C

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-06-26


We are looking for a Software Engineer - Embedded C for a global company in Jonsered, Gothenburg.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Assignment Description
* Consultant for embedded software engineering for an assignment in a team working with product development related to real-time control of electrical motors and power conversion.
• Tasks includes c-programming and debugging on target with RTOS.
• Experience from writing software for microcontrollers and serial communication is a requirement.

Tasks
• C-programming
• On-target debugging
• Design of embedded software

Required skills
• C-programming
Language Skills: English and Swedish meritorious

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered, Gothenburg. Start is in September, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.

