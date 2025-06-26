Software Engineer - Embedded C
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Software Engineer - Embedded C for a global company in Jonsered, Gothenburg.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Assignment Description
* Consultant for embedded software engineering for an assignment in a team working with product development related to real-time control of electrical motors and power conversion.
• Tasks includes c-programming and debugging on target with RTOS.
• Experience from writing software for microcontrollers and serial communication is a requirement.
Tasks
• C-programming
• On-target debugging
• Design of embedded software
Required skills
• C-programming
Language Skills: English and Swedish meritorious
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered, Gothenburg. Start is in September, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9405891