Software Engineer - Battery Management
Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-12
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are searching for a Software Engineer within battery management to join the client's engineering team. They are at the forefront of technology shaping the future of electric and hybrid vehicles. Their mission is to drive progress by designing cutting-edge battery solutions and believe in collaboration, excellence, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
Assignment
You will play a crucial role in the engineering team by developing sophisticated analytical models for battery cell performance and lifespan estimation. These models range from first-principle physical models to empirical models, such as equivalent circuit representations. Your work will directly contribute to the design and functionality of hardware and software in electric and hybrid vehicle projects.
Your main tasks are:
• Develop and refine analytical models for battery cell simulations.
• Collaborate with cell testing teams to define testing needs and methodologies.
• Develop methods for parameter extraction and model calibration.
• Work closely with other teams to provide inputs for HW design and SW development.
• Engage in collaborative efforts within the department and with external suppliers.
Qualifications and skills
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, Applied Physics, Mathematics, or a related field.
• Strong interest and curiosity in battery technology, modelling, and programming.
• Proficient in Python, with familiarity in MATLAB/Simulink, Comsol, or similar tools.
• Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
• Previous experience in analytical modelling, especially in the battery domain, is highly valued.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Formalities
• Assignment period: 01 April 2024 - 31 March 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
