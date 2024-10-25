Software Development Engineer
Now you have the chance to work as a Software Development Engineer in a friendly team consisting of skilled cloud developers working with cutting edge cloud technology.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the Connected Infrastructure team within R&D. This team develops and operates core functionality in the Axis Cloud Connect platform.
What you'll do here as Software Development Engineer?
You will be building (The Dev-part) services that make up the core features of Axis Cloud Connect and together with the rest of your team operate (The Ops-part) these. The tools at your disposal will be GitHub, AWS, OpsGenie, DataDog, Jira, to name a few. You will write the services primarily in Go, but sometimes we use other languages such as TypeScript.
In this role you will get a unique possibility to work with very skilled cloud developers that are building a platform that enhances the security, feature set and operational efficiency of Axis world leading network products.
Who are you?
We are looking for an open-minded, motivated individual who genuinely enjoys working with others and values collaboration. You have an enthusiastic DevOps approach and enjoy the challenge of building robust cloud services capable of handling high loads. You embrace the responsibility that comes with operating and hosting the solutions you create
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A few years of experience building cloud services in Amazon Web Services
* Fluent in any modern backend language, preferably Go or TypeScript
* Like working in an agile environment
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee.
You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion
Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jon Lindeheim at +46 73 323 0906.
