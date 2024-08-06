Software Developer within Computer Vision
2024-08-06
As a Software Developer in computer vision at Together Tech, you will be a key contributor to innovative projects pushing the boundaries of technology. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with diverse clients across industries, including automotive, on projects ranging from several months to one or two years.Your key responsibilities will include:
Algorithm and software development, Designing and developing computer vision algorithms and software solutions for camera systems.
Performance optimization, identify and resolve performance bottlenecks to enhance the efficiency of computer vision applications.
Hardware integration, leverage your expertise in hardware-near programming to ensure seamless integration with various hardware platforms.
System and software testing, develop and implement comprehensive testing frameworks to ensure robust and reliable software.
Your technical background
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science,electrical engineering, or a related field
At least 4 years of professional experience in python, C/C++ with experience inhardware-near programming
Professional knowledge in computer vision and algorithm development
Experience with system and software testing
Goodcommand of written and spoken English and Swedish, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
