Software developer within automotive

Are you interested in developing cutting-edge automotive software? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, innovative environment? If so, we want to hear from you!
What you'll get:
Exciting Projects: Work on cutting-edge automotive technologies that shape the future of mobility.
Collaborative Culture: Join a team of skilled professionals who support and challenge each other to grow.
Continuous Learning: We invest in your development with training, mentorship, and exposure to the latest industry advancements.
Impact & Innovation: Your work will directly contribute to safer and smarter vehicles on the road.
Work-Life Balance: We value flexibility and a supportive work environment where you can thrive.
If you're looking for a dynamic, rewarding career in automotive software development, apply today and be part of a team driving the future of automotive technology!
What we're looking for: We are seeking a talented software engineer with a strong background in developing safety-critical automotive software. You should be proficient in C/C++ and comfortable with scripting languages like Python. A deep understanding of operating systems, such as RTOS, Linux, and QNX, is essential. Experience with automotive processes and standards like ASPICE, AUTOSAR, and communication protocols will set you up for success in this role.
Additionally, you should have experience working in agile development environments and be comfortable collaborating with clients, engineers, and stakeholders. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are a must, especially when tackling safety-critical automotive solutions. If you have experience with automotive lab tools like Vector analyzers, that's a great bonus!
Fluency in Swedish (both written and oral) is very meritoius.
What do we offer? At Knowit, we help you achieve your professional ambitions! We give you challenging tasks, positive leaders who listen and above all the opportunity to meet like-minded people. As a consultant at Knowit Connectivity, we believe that working with our customers will give you the opportunity to develop your career and skills, while having fun!
Knowit is a fast-paced, fun, and inspiring workplace with a great team spirit. With us, you work to make a difference and to develop both Knowit's business and our customers. Here are great opportunities - even a responsibility - to develop, both through innovative projects and through our personal skills development model. Knowit's corporate culture is based on fundamental values about a sustainable society and is supported by consensus between our responsible managers and employees - and is based on openness, honesty and respect for the value and dignity of everyone.
Knowit Connectivity is active in exciting areas such as self-driving cars/ADAS, infotainment systems, electrified cars, the connected car and in 5G development in telecom. Areas of expertise at Connectivity are within embedded, cloud and applications. Ersättning
