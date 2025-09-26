Software Developer Vehicle Motion Control
2025-09-26
Let's create change together.
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We are on an exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an opening for a Software Developer within Vehicle Motion Control.
What's in it for you?
You will be part of the Longitudinal Vehicle Control team. This department is responsible for developing control algorithms that ensure rewarding and energy-efficient longitudinal control of the vehicle. The systems coordinate and control acceleration and deceleration, including propulsion, energy storage, and braking systems. You will contribute to developing Core System Platform applications within the department's scope and delivering them into the next-generation Core System VCU. With strong cross-functional collaboration, we will support you to reach your full potential.
Your mission
We are strengthening the team with a Software Developer who has experience in C/C++ and embedded software development. The work is low-level and requires solid knowledge of C++, Linux, and QNX.
Who are you?
You are open-minded, curious, and collaborative. Self-driven and unafraid to explore new ways of solving problems, you thrive in a global environment and communicate fluently in English, both spoken and written. You are a technical team player who values working across cultures. Ideally, you bring 3-5 years of relevant experience and hold a Bachelor, Master, or PhD in engineering.
Main responsibilities
Development of C++ modules, apps, HALs, and services using the Core System Platform SDK
Creating CI test cases related to implemented functionality
Debugging, testing, and tracing during integration
Synchronizing and cooperating with internal and external partners and teams
Required qualifications
Minimum 3 years of software development (C++, Python)
Experience in automated testing, CI/CD pipelines
Experience in application frameworks, lifecycle handling, and execution contexts
Knowledge of distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture
Experience with test tools such as Wireshark and CANalyzer/CANoe
Basic understanding of control engineering, working closely with control engineers
University degree within Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or Applied Physics (BSc, MSc, PhD)
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Meritorious qualifications
Experience in Ethernet communication
Basic knowledge in diagnostics, software download (SWDL), and network communications
Soros Consulting is now looking for a Software Developer for our client within the automotive industry.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
