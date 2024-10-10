Software Developer to Interspectral, a 3D visualization pioneer
2024-10-10
Are you a passionate software developer looking to advance your skills in a dynamic and technologically advanced environment? Do you have experience in data analysis, and optimizing performance? If so, we believe you could be the ideal candidate for the role of Software Developer at Interspectral!
ABOUT INTERSPECTRAL
Interspectral is a forward-thinking company specializing in advanced 3D visualizations and multi-channel digital twins for Industry 4.0. We develop cutting-edge visualization software to convert complex data into actionable insights. We have been international since start and our vision and goal is to bring clarity into Industry 4.0 with Multi-channel Digital Twins. Our product AM Explorer is a visualization software package that makes it possible to fuse, explore and analyze simulation, monitoring and post build part analysis data from the metal additive manufacturing process.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a curious and passionate Software Developer with a knack for hands-on programming and a burning interest in software development, data analysis and big data management! In this role, you will:
• contribute to the implementation of innovative and high performing solutions
• support our development team in optimizing code to handle large volumes of data and manage how it's captured from different sources
• ensure that our software efficiently manages memory, storage, and processing power
• process, analyze, and store data efficiently to extract valuable insights that improve productivity, safety, and decision-making for our customers
Depending on your interests and skills, you might also support our development team with data visualization and reporting for operational insights.
This is a full-time role where you will be based in our company headquarters which is located in the heart of Norrköping, Sweden, where you will collaborate closely with all of our colleagues within software engineering, AI development, marketing and sales.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a relevant engineering university degree or equivalent in combination with a couple of years' experience of working with software development, big data management, algorithm development and optimizing performance in a product development process. You have a passion for programming and want to elevate your skills further. We are looking for someone who is proficient in C++, and it's a bonus if you are also familiar with Python. Additionally, it is advantageous if you have experience with cloud platforms.We also value if you have some type of experience of working with usability in some capacity, however it is not a must.
As a person, you are curious and always seeking to develop yourself and your professional skills. Since we are a small team, where each and everyone makes a meaningful impact, it is important that you are a natural team-player with good communication skills. Also, you enjoy working in a dynamic environment where you will be an important contributor in the Interspectral journey!
Since this role is placed in beautiful Norrköping, Sweden, candidates should have a valid Swedish work permit to be eligible for this role. Additionally, you are fluent in spoken and written English as we are a global team.
WHAT WE OFFER
As a growing company, we provide excellent opportunities for career development. We encourage and support your ambition to strengthen your professional skills. Additionally, we offer a flexible and dynamic work environment that fosters continuous development. We also offer a secure employment with wellness benefits, insurances and pension plans. Last but not least, we really like to have fun together, whether it's during a company curling session, horseback riding adventure or our Friday lunches.
WE WELCOME DIVERSITY!
At Interspectral, we embrace diversity and welcome qualified applicants regardless of gender, age, disability, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Join us in shaping the future of Industry 4.0 and become part of a team dedicated to creating innovative solutions and driving continuous growth and development.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE
Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis, so apply today if you are interested!
As part of our comprehensive recruitment process, we use both logic and personality tests to help us better understand your problem-solving skills and how you approach various challenges. These assessments provide valuable insights that complement your qualifications and experience, ensuring that we find the best fit for both you and our team. The results will be discussed during the interview process and are used to guide our decision-making fairly and objectively.
Whilst we are looking for a permanent team member to join us, please note that the employment could start with a probationary employment for the first 6 months.
Do you have questions about this role? Please contact our HR-partner Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@interspectral.com
) who will happily assist.
