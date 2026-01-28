Software Developer (Pascal)
Tecmika AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-01-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tecmika AB i Malmö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients.
What we are looking for:
Tecmika is looking for an exceptional software engineer.
You have worked Pascal's Linux distributions using Yocto Project / OpenEmbedded and BitBake (BSPs, layers, recipes, SDKs). Board bring-up and driver integration.
• Fluent in English
• 3+ years of Embedded Linux experience on production hardware.
• Strong hands-on Yocto Project/OpenEmbedded experience (writing/maintaining layers, recipes, and BSPs
• Proficiency in C/C++ (system-level) and scripting (Python/Bash)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
E-post: info@tecmika.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tecmika AB
(org.nr 559161-5124), http://www.tecmika.com
Nordenskiöldsgatan 11a (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9710552