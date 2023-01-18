Software Developer (Java) - Senior Specialist
Nasdaq is the world's largest provider of Market Technology, delivering top-of-the-line trading, clearing, and settlement technology and advisory services to exchanges and partners around the world.
Are you looking for a dynamic environment where you can contribute to the development of products with global impact? If you are interested in joining a collaborative team and solving intriguing challenges or looking to gain experience where technology and finance intersect, then consider joining the Nasdaq Real-Time Clearing team (NRTC).
Nasdaq Technology is looking for a Senior Specialist in Java Software Developing interested in joining the NRTC product engineering team. Real-Time Clearing helps clearinghouses meet the ever-increasing demands of the post-trade value chain with integrated position keeping, real-time risk and collateral management, and settlement across markets. Innovation and efficiency are two of our core values, and we are looking for candidates who share those values along with a genuine desire and drive to deliver top technology solutions to today's markets.
With this position we offer:
A great opportunity to work within a highly skilled and experienced product engineering team. You will belong to a cross-functional scrum team consisting of business analysts, software engineers, and test engineers. As a Software Developer Senior Specialist, your focus is to design and develop new features and enablers for a product with high quality, performance, and resiliency demands as well as collaborating with and mentoring other engineers. There are also great opportunities for personal development and to take on engineering leadership roles.
What we are looking for:
Great attitude
Passionate about technology and problem-solving
Excellent communication and working proficiency in English
Willingness to share knowledge and help the team to grow in seniority
People who enjoy working in a collaborative, agile and dynamic environment
Over 5 years of work experience developing Java applications
Experience with Java 11+, GIT, REST, and event-based systems
What you will be doing:
Design and develop solutions for complex problems and maintain the existing codebase
Write automated tests for functionalities (we strive for 100% test automation)
Be involved in all stages of the product life cycle; business needs, design, implementation, quality assurance, and deployment
Contribute with your experience by mentoring other engineers and being active in peer reviews, sprint planning, retrospectives, regression testing and demos.
It would be great if you have:
A genuine interest to work in the FinTech industry and learn the domain, specifically clearing
Experience with Cloud/AWS/Docker/Kubernetes/Terraform/CICD
Experience with ReactiveX, Swagger/OpenAPI, React/Redux, Gradle, Jenkins, SonarQube, SQL, Relational Databases, Dependency Injection
Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or equivalent
Does this sound like you?
The position is located in Umeå, Sweden. We work in a hybrid way, some days remotely, and other days at the office. Please submit your application in English no later than January 31st.
About Nasdaq Umeå
Nasdaq is growing its Nordic tech hub in Umeå with the office located in the city centre, next to Utopia mall. Our office is close to gyms, restaurants, and public transport. Nasdaq Sweden also provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days and additional flex days. We offer a competitive salary package that includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
