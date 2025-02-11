Software Developer for PlanC
2025-02-11
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our Jeppesen Crew Tracking team in Gothenburg, Sweden. In this role, you will contribute to the development of our 24/7 Crew Tracking product, which supports global customers in their daily crew operations.
This position involves modernizing our on-premises solution and transitioning it to a cloud-friendly architecture using AWS. You will collaborate with a team of engineering professionals who are committed to software craftsmanship, enjoy experimenting with new technologies, and continuously seek to enhance our products through innovation.
Key Responsibilities
Transform large, complex systems into cloud-native solutions using AWS.
Upgrade the existing technology stack to a modern, scalable architecture.
Develop highly available, 24/7 operational user applications.
Qualifications
Proficiency in Java, Python, Eclipse RCP, Spring Boot, and Linux OS.
Experience working with large, complex systems.
Expertise in cloud technologies, preferably AWS services and containerization (Kubernetes).
Interest and experience in DevSecOps and AI-driven software development.
Familiarity with the Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Desired Profile
A team player who enjoys pair programming and mob programming.
Passionate about software craftsmanship and best practices.
Embraces a fail-fast approach, sharing insights and lessons learned with the team.
Comfortable working in an ever-evolving, fast-paced environment.
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to simplify complex technical challenges.
Join us in transforming the future of crew tracking technology!
