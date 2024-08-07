Software Developer C++

SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-08-07


The team works within the whole spectra of software engineering - Specification, Design, Implementation, Test and Documentation. The code is written in C and the test cases in C++. The batteries are used in the whole range of products and the organizational aim is to bring intelligent power to future products.

Required skills:
To fit in this role you should have the following qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Software Engineering, Electronics, Applied Physics or Mechatronics.
Experience from working with: C/C++, Python, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, GIT
Proficiency in English is a must.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-24
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se

Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

SkillHuset Sweden AB
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta)
113 20  STOCKHOLM

8826951

